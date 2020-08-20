Cause of Worcester Main Street Fire Identified

A fire that ripped through businesses in the Webster Square area on Tuesday, Aug. 18, is being blamed on illegal welding.

Someone was using a welder without a permit in a Quonset hut, a semi-circle steel building at 1094-96 Main Street, firefighters said. There were two vehicles in the hut.

A one-story commercial building caught fire around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The building has been demolished. It had housed Prestige Tax & Travel Promotions, Speedzone Motor Sports, King Smoke Shop, and Vick's Cell Phone & Repair.

