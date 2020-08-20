Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cause of Worcester Main Street Fire Identified

Kristin Palpini
The Worcester commercial building that caught fire Tuesday, Aug. 18, afternoon was condemned and demolished the same day of the fire.
The Worcester commercial building that caught fire Tuesday, Aug. 18, afternoon was condemned and demolished the same day of the fire. Photo Credit: Worcester FD

A fire that ripped through businesses in the Webster Square area on Tuesday, Aug. 18, is being blamed on illegal welding.

Someone was using a welder without a permit in a Quonset hut, a semi-circle steel building at 1094-96 Main Street, firefighters said. There were two vehicles in the hut.

A one-story commercial building caught fire around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The building has been demolished. It had housed Prestige Tax & Travel Promotions, Speedzone Motor Sports, King Smoke Shop, and Vick's Cell Phone & Repair.

