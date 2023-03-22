'Career Armed Criminal': 14 Guns, Meth Found Inside Worcester Apartment, Police Say

Worcester vice police uncovered a cache of weapons and a large amount of meth after searching the home of a 56-year-old "career armed criminal" on Tuesday, March 21, authorities said.

Detectives were looking to arrest Alexander Shtudiner on an unrelated charge when they went to his apartment on Kinney Drive just before 6:30 p.m. After they put on the handcuffs, officers searched Shtudiner's home and found six pistols, five rifles, and three shotguns — one of which was sawed-off, Worcester police said.

They also found a large pile of what appeared to be meth, officials said.

Shtudiner is charged with —

Trafficking in a Class B substance (meth) 18-36 grams

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a firearm without an FID card (13 counts)

Armed career criminal

