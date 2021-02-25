Car V. Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Sends 80-Year-Old Woman To Hospital

An 80-year-old woman is in the hospital following a hit-and-run collision with a motor vehicle that fled the scene.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, at about 11 a.m. police responded to a report of a woman who had been struck by a motor vehicle lying on the ground in the area of 166 South Quinsigamond Ave. in Shrewsbury, police said.

The victim was an 80-year-old Shrewsbury woman. She was transported to UMass hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle had not stopped to help the woman, but witnesses gave police a description of the car.

About 40 minutes later, a police officer spotted a vehicle matching the witness description and allegedly showing signs of an accident.

Police were able to stop the vehicle - a 2010 Toyota Camry - and arrested the driver Louis Haley, police said.

Hanley, 35, of Shrewsbury, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, operating under the influence of drugs, and a marked lane violation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shrewsbury Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

