Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police

A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said.

Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.

A Worcester officer was patrolling the Park Avenue area early Wednesday morning when they noticed an open door at the Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave and saw a man go inside, authorities said. Sensing something wasn't right about the setup, the officer called in a possible break-in and asked for backup.

A K9 officer swept the building and found the ceiling of the backroom was damaged along with a wall as if someone had bashed through the drywall to get to the adjoining business, El Basha, authorities said. Officers also found a shoe, a backpack with bolt cutters, and various other items.

Police eventually found Lanzo hiding in the ductwork, authorities said. Officers offered him a hand out of ducts and slapped cuffs on them when he was free.

