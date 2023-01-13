Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts.

The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook.

The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston but was later lifted, police said. The victim's identity was not released.

There is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

