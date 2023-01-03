Body Found In Shrewbury's Lake Quinsigamond: Report

Police found a body in Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury after hours of searching Tuesday, Jan. 3, a report said.

Police and firefighters teams began searching the Shrewsbury side of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge after receiving reports that someone had gone into the water, the Worcester Telegram reported.

Fire crews began searching for the area near the White City Shopping Center Tuesday morning and requested K9 units and a dive team later in the day.

Worcester fire officials told the newspaper that they were investigating a potential suicide.

