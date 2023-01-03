Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Police & Fire

Body Found In Shrewbury's Lake Quinsigamond: Report

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Police dive teams found a body in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday, Dec. 3, reports said. Police dive teams found a body in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday, Dec. 3, reports said.
Police dive teams found a body in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday, Dec. 3, reports said. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shrewsnews
Police dive teams found a body in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday, Dec. 3, reports said. Police dive teams found a body in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday, Dec. 3, reports said.
Police dive teams found a body in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday, Dec. 3, reports said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police found a body in Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury after hours of searching Tuesday, Jan. 3, a report said. 

Police and firefighters teams began searching the Shrewsbury side of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge after receiving reports that someone had gone into the water, the Worcester Telegram reported

Fire crews began searching for the area near the White City Shopping Center Tuesday morning and requested K9 units and a dive team later in the day.

Worcester fire officials told the newspaper that they were investigating a potential suicide. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.