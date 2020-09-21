8 Fire Departments Needed To Knock Down Raging House Fire

It took eight fire departments to put out a raging house fire over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, around 11:30 p.m., Spencer firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Sheppard Road. The fire had started in the attic, firefighters said.

The flames quickly spread and the town called in back up from Southbridge, Brimfield, Holland, Charlton, Brookfield, East Brookfield, and Auburn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. People sustained minor injuries in the blaze, firefighters said.

