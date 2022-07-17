Contact Us
Police & Fire

41-Year-Old Woman Killed In Evening Worcester Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
A 41-year-old woman has died in an evening shooting in Worcester, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of Cambridge Street around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Worcester Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Boston25 reporter Jill Konopka spoke to a woman who said it was her sister-in-law who was shot. 

Another woman was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 799-8651.

