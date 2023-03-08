4-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized: Man Arrested After Hit-Run Crash In Worcester

A 54-year-old Central Massachusetts man was arrested after he tried to run away from a crash that sent a 4-year-old girl and an adult man to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, along Webster Street when two white SUVs crashed into one another, Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha and news reports said.

Gary Lemieux, age 54, of Cherry Valley, jumped from one of the wrecked vehicles and tried to run away, but police captured him, Murtha said. Lemieux was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The child and the man were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not release an update on their condition.

