35-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Tractor-Trailer, Pickup Truck In Worcester County

A 35-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Worcester County town of Charlton at about 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Massachusetts State Police reported.

A Tyngsborough man who was the driver of the 1989 GMC Sierra pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The driver of the 2017 Kenworth tractor cab, identified as a 54-year-old Nevada man, was not injured in the crash, authorities reported.

Police said the right travel lane was closed for the investigation and rescue response until the scene was cleared at 12:45 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police said the following agencies are investigating the crash:

Massachusetts State Police

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section

The State Police Crime Scene Services Section

The State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section

Charlton Firefighters assisted State Police at the scene, police said.

