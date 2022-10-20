3 Crashes, 3 Poles: Sutton Police Make Series Of Drunk Driving Arrests

Three utility poles were the victims of three separate drunk driving incidents in one central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said.

First, police responded to a car crash where a utility pole was struck on Putnam Hill Road in Sutton around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Sutton Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival officers located the driver, Kevin Karanja, standing outside the vehicle. It was later determined that Karanja was driving under the influence and was charged accordingly.

Then, police responded to another crash where another utility pole was struck at Dudley and Marble roads around 8 p.m. the same day, police said.

Upon arrival the driver, Alexandria Brady, told officers she was trying to remove her contacts and put on her glasses when she crashed.

However, it was determined that Brady was driving under the influence. She was charged accordingly.

Lastly, police responded to a third car crash where a vehicle went off the road in the vicinity of Uxbridge and Mendon roads on Tuesday, police said.

Responding officers then determined the driver of said car, Matthew Kiernan, was also driving under the influence. He was charged accordingly.

Sutton Police used the string of pole casualties to heed a warning to area residents.

"We're always out there looking for impaired drivers but if you see something you're concerned about on the roads, give us a call!"

