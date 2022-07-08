26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fitchburg Rollover Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner has died in a morning rollover crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg just before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MSP said.

Upon arrival, troopers found several bystanders attempting CPR on the victim, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Their efforts, as well as efforts by State Police, were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.