Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fitchburg Rollover Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts State Police Troopers will be running training drills in Western Massachusetts over the next two nights.
Massachusetts State Police Troopers will be running training drills in Western Massachusetts over the next two nights. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Warren Lavallee

A 26-year-old woman from Gardner has died in a morning rollover crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. 

Massachusetts State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg just before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, MSP said. 

Upon arrival, troopers found several bystanders attempting CPR on the victim, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Their efforts, as well as efforts by State Police, were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported, police said. The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.