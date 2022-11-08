Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Assaulting DOT Employee In Region
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Injured In Late Night Shooting Near UMass Memorial: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Worcester Police
Worcester Police Photo Credit: Worcester Police/Facebook

A 22-year-old man was shot late at night near a hospital in Worcester, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of a gunshot victim in the vicinity of 58 Catharine Street around 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Worcester Police said on Facebook. The incident was close to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police did not release information regarding the severity of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or online at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.