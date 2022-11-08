22-Year-Old Injured In Late Night Shooting Near UMass Memorial: Police

A 22-year-old man was shot late at night near a hospital in Worcester, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of a gunshot victim in the vicinity of 58 Catharine Street around 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Worcester Police said on Facebook. The incident was close to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police did not release information regarding the severity of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or online at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

