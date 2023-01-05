2 Days, 5 Break-Ins: Westborough Police Investigating Series Of Robberies

The Westborough Police Department is investigating five commercial and residential break-ins that happened within 48 hours during the first few days of 2023.

The first incident happened when an unknown amount of cash was stolen from Sachi Japanese Steakhouse, located at 200 Union Street in Westborough, on Monday, Jan. 2, police said.

The next day, True Salon and Deluxe Spa and Nails, both located in the same plaza on Turnpike Road, were also ransacked. Two houses were also broken into at Charlestown Meadows Drive within the same timeframe, police added.

It was determined that the suspect broke into one of the homes and stole cash, among other personal items, while the homeowners were staying elsewhere.

The homeowners of the other home reported that someone had rummaged through their belongings but did not say if anything was stolen, according to police.

Westborough Police have increased patrols in these areas as a result of the recent break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-475-4250.

