Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Expected To Survive After Totaling Car In Holland Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
An 18-year-old sustained only minor injuries after being thrown from their car in Holland this weekend
An 18-year-old sustained only minor injuries after being thrown from their car in Holland this weekend Photo Credit: Holland Police Department on Facebook

An 18-year-old is expected to survive after destroying their car in a crash this weekend in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. 

The driver was thrown from the vehicle after crashing near 90 Sturbridge Road in Holland around 11:17 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Holland Police said on Facebook

The 18-year-old was flown to a Worcester hospital for treatment. Amazingly, they only sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

No other cars were involved and no other injuries were reported. The driver was also the only person inside the car. 

The crash is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.