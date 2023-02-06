18-Year-Old Expected To Survive After Totaling Car In Holland Crash: Police

An 18-year-old is expected to survive after destroying their car in a crash this weekend in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle after crashing near 90 Sturbridge Road in Holland around 11:17 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Holland Police said on Facebook.

The 18-year-old was flown to a Worcester hospital for treatment. Amazingly, they only sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other cars were involved and no other injuries were reported. The driver was also the only person inside the car.

The crash is under investigation.

