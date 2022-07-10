16-Year-Old Girl Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In Leominster Crash: Police

A 16-year-old girl from Ayer has died and three others are seriously injured following a crash in Leominster, authorities said.

State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 190 north in Leominster around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation suggests that the driver of a 2001 Ford Mustang lost control as it moved from the right lane to the left to pass other vehicles. The car then went off the highway, down an embankment and crashed into the wood line on the right side of the road, police said.

Police said the girl was in the passenger seat when the crash happened. The remaining occupants, a 16-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The scene was cleared a little after 9:30 p.m., police said. The crash is under investigation.

