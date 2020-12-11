16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Triple Shooting

A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted murder in connection with a triple shooting Wednesday.

On Nov. 11, around 9:30 p.m. police were alerted by a ShotSpotter activation to the area of Madison Street in Worcester.

Upon arrival, Worcester Police found two gunshot victims - a man and a boy, both of Worcester.

Soon after, police were informed that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at a local emergency room, police said.

The shooting took place following a confrontation between two groups, police said.

All three victims were charged with crimes in relation to the shooting.

The 16-year-old from Worcester, who was not named due to his juvenile status, has been charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and interfering with a police officer, police said.

Timothy Kane, 22, of Worcester, (who along with the 16-year-old were the two victims at the scene) was charged with improperly storing a firearm, possession of a large-capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a licensee, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, police said.

Kasheme Craig, 22, of Rutland, (who was dropped off at the emergency room), was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and interfering with a police officer, police said.

The investigation into the triple-shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (508) 799-8651 or text to 274537 (TIPWPD).

