Support Floods In For Family Of 'Selfless' Worcester Mom, 'Playful' 3-Year-Old Son Slain In CT

Community support is flooding in for the grieving family of a 33-year-old Massachusetts mom and her 3-year-old son slain in Connecticut earlier this week.

Worcester residents Lury M. Pizarro, age 33, and her son Emanual Pizarro were found killed in Windham County on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the small town of Brooklyn, with a man whose identity has not yet been released. Police were trying to reach his next of kin on Thursday, Feb. 16, which delayed the public release of his name, authorities said.

Leyshaliz Otero of Worcester, who set up a GoFundMe for Lury Pizarro, called her a selfless and kind person who always wanted to be a mother.

"Lury was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many. She was selfless and always helping others. Emmanuel was a smart, loving, caring, playful 3 year old. It saddens and breaks my heart how excited Lury was to become a mother. It was something she desired so much."

The campaign raised nearly $4,500 of its $50,000 goal by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

