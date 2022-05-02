Southborough Firefighter Dies Suddenly At Age 38

A 38-year-old firefighter in Massachusetts has died suddenly.

The Southborough Fire Department, located in Worcester County, made the announcement on Monday, May 2, that Lisa Marie Thompson has died.

"On behalf of the members of the Southborough Fire Department, it with a heavy heart and much difficulty that we announce the Active Duty Death of Probationary Firefighter, Lisa Marie Thompson," the department said. "Firefighter Thompson was a full-time member of our department since November 15, 2021. In that short time, she demonstrated a sincere commitment to her fellow firefighters, the department, and to those we serve."

According to her obituary, Thompson died suddenly at her Medway home on Friday, April 29, from an unsuspected medical condition.

The fire department said Thompson previously worked as a call member with the Medway and Sherborn Fire departments.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Thompson, her sons, Dyland James and Bentley George Thompson, her parents, James and Maureen Moulton, and her siblings, Amanda Moulton and Michael Moulton, her obituary reads.

"Also as a mother, she cherished raising her sons and enjoyed being a proud fan at Dylan’s sporting events," her obituary reads.

Her funeral mass is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6, at St. Joseph Church in Medway, according to her obituary.

Calling hours are set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home in Medway.

Her family asked that donations be made to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital in lieu of sending flowers.

