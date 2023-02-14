'She Will Be Missed': Memorials For Mother Killed In Chicopee Crash Flood Social Media

Family and friends of the 42-year-old Palmer woman who died earlier this week when her car crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee are trying to come to terms with the abrupt loss.

Coreena Torres died Sunday night, Feb. 12, when her 2016 Nissan Rogue rolled over on the interstate in a single-vehicle crash, Chicopee police said. Paramedics took her 35-year-old passenger to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities have not released his name or an update on his condition.

It's unclear what caused her to wreck near mile marker 51 on I90, but police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Torres' loved ones are grieving for their friend, and many said they are struggling to cope with the loss. Social media was filled with condolences and memorials as news of her untimely death trickled out.

Many were worried about her family.

"My heart is with your children during this difficult time," one person posted on Facebook.

Torres grew up in Palmer and was a graduate of Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School. She is listed as the operations manager at the Oxford Home Depot. Many of her coworkers sent their condolences as well.

"RIP Coreena Torres," one woman wrote on Facebook. "You will be missed at store 2624 Oxford Home Depot."

No obituary has been published for Torres as of Tuesday.

