Services Planned For Worcester Officer Who Drowned Attempting To Save Teen Who Also Died

A Massachusetts police officer who drowned attempting to save a 14-year-old boy who also died will be laid to rest this week.

Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, age 38, will be laid to rest Thursday, June 10, at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester, following a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Church, located at 44 Temple St., said the Worcester Police Department.

The wake will be at the church on Wednesday, June 9 from 4s to 8 p.m.

Familia died on Friday, June 4, after responding with four other officers to a report of a possible drowning in a pond at Green Hill Park, said the Worcester Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers observed several people in the water. Officers saw a male toward the center of the body of water reaching an arm up and struggling.

Five officers entered the water in an attempt to locate and rescue the victim and to secure the other individuals who were also in the water.

During the rescue attempt, two individuals were brought to shore. At this time, officers on scene were notified that one officer was missing. There were now two victims.

At approximately 2:28 p.m. divers located Familia and brought him to shore and immediately initiated life-saving protocols and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Divers located the body of the 14-year-old male at approximately 3:25 p.m. The male was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is not being released at this time.

The other officers that were in the water were transported to the hospital for evaluation. A total of seven divers were involved in the search and recovery.

One diver was also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Familia was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. He leaves behind his wife Jennifer, his daughter Jayla, son Jovan and his parents.

Donations are now being accepted for the Familia family through the Worcester Police Department Credit Union. All o the donations go to the Familia family.

Checks can be mailed to The Familia Family Memorial Fund, c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union, 805 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606, checks payable to The Familia Family Memorial Fund.

