Police ID Worcester Basketball Star, Father As Pedestrian Killed, GoFundMe Created

Worcester police said identified the man who died in a hit-and-run crash along I-290 late Saturday night, Aug. 13, as a former star basketball star and father of a 4-year-old boy.

Jamal Mustapha, 27, was a standout player on the court at Doherty High School, where he graduated in 2013, reports said. Nicknamed Lucky Lefty, Mustapha played at UMass-Dartmouth for a season before he transferred to Worcester State University, where he played two seasons. His son Kyrie was born around this time.

Mustapha was killed at about 11:30 p.m. as he walked near exit 20 on 290. State troopers believe a tractor-trailer hit him first and kept driving. Several other vehicles also ran over him, but they likely didn't realize what they had hit, police said. No one stopped. Officers are still searching for the driver who hit him first.

His family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral and to donate money that will go to his son Kyrie's future. So far, the fundraiser has generated nearly $10,000 of its $15,000 goal.

"Jamal dedicated his time, energy, and effort to become the best version of himself for those around him," the GoFundMe reads. "Striving to learn how to better himself for his family and Kyrie’s future. Jamal’s mind was always on how to make Ky’s future better. Jamal had a mindset like none other. He possessed something that people wanted to be around."

His friend and former Aaron Anniballi posted a eulogy for Mustapha on Facebook.

"I love your determination to be great," he wrote. "... You taught me a ton boy. I could write a book about you G!! You were special!! Truly special!! Had to be the reason God took you from us so soon. I will make sure your name lives on forever."

Click here to see the GoFundMe fundraiser.

