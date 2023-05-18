Fair 53°

NH Man Charged With Raping Missing Auburn Teenager: Police

A missing 15-year-old Auburn girl said she was raped by a 58-year-old New Hampshire man on Monday, May 15. 

Auburn Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Mark Goumas was tracked down on Tuesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape greater than a 10-year age difference and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years of age, Auburn police said. He was ordered held on a $10,400 bond, but a judge later reduced it to $1,000 bail, police said. 

The teenager told police that a man picked her up just before 9:30 a.m. and assaulted her. She didn't know his name, but she gave a detailed description of her alleged attacker to police. 

During questioning, Goumas admitted to picking up the child on Southbridge Street on Monday and "committed criminal acts" with her, Auburn police said in a Facebook post

Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time. 

