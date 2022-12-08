Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2

A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said.

Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.

“Our prosecution team of Assistant District Attorneys Tiffany Scanlon, Tara Nechev and Nathaniel Beaudoin, did an exceptional job presenting this case and working to obtain justice for the victim,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. “I want to thank the Worcester Police Department Officers and Detectives for their thorough and diligent work and Victim Witness Advocate Maria Deyette for being with the victim’s family throughout the case.”

The couple used to live together at that the same home where Alves da Silva was murdered. Lucas was arrested at the scene, the office reports. Alves da Silva's death sent shockwaves through her local Brazilian community.

"A woman of faith, a dedicated mother and a faithful friend, she was able to see good in everyone and everything," a GoFundMe organized in her honor read. "Her enthusiasm and positivity was contagious, she simply loved life and had big dreams for her and her beautiful children."

Alves da Silva left behind two sons, ages 21 and 18 at the time of her death, according to the GoFundMe. She had also recently brought one of her sons to the United States, the campaign said.

Lucas will be sentenced on Sept. 7, the office reports.

