Worcester Man Admits To Attempting To Buy Jeep With Counterfeit Check

A Massachusetts man is facing years behind bars after admitting to purchasing a Jeep using a counterfeit check.

David Hogan, age 58, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday, April 25, in federal court in Boston.

Prosecutors said Hogan visited a Newton dealership in March 2021 and gave them a $56,000 check for a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which he then drove off the lot.

But when the dealership tried cashing the check, they were told the bank account had been frozen, prosecutors said.

When they confronted Hogan about the bad check, he promised to wire them the money, but never did, prosecutors said.

The vehicle was eventually repossessed.

Investigators determined the bank account tied to the bad check had actually been opened using a stolen identity.

Hogan told police the check had been printed by a man named Brandon Brouillard, who has since pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in September. Hogan faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.