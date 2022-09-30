Woman Charged With Starting Worcester Fire That Killed 4 In Her Old Building

A 36-year-old woman is facing several charges in connection with a Worcester fire that killed four people at the same building she used to live earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office reports.

A Grand Jury indicted Yvonne Ngoiri, whose last known address was in Worcester, on two counts of arson of a dwelling among other charges on Thursday, Sept. 29, the office reports.

The charges stem from a four-alarm fire that occurred at a three-decker home at 2 Gage Street in the early morning hours of May 14, 2022. During the fire, one person jumped from a window to escape and two others were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, the office reports.

Four people died overall. They were identified as Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29. The cause of their deaths involved smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the office reports.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," Mayor Joseph M. Petty said in a release from Worcester Police. "Tragedies such as this affect so many lives and our city will no doubt come together to support those who are suffering from such an unimaginable loss."

Several other residents were displaced by the fire and a nearby building also sustained damage from the blaze. The building was ultimately labeled a total loss, Worcester Police said.

Investigators determined the fire started in the back of the house and the cause was determined as incendiary, the DA's office reports.

Ngoiri, who is also a former resident at the home, was taken into custody by Worcester Police on Thursday and is expected to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Friday.

