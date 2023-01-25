Westborough Native Picks Up Oscar Nominations For Film That's 'Nothing Like You've Ever Seen'

It's funny. It's weird. It's great. It's "Everything All At Once," and now it's the most Oscar-nominated movie of the year. And one of the nominations belongs to Daniel Kwan, a Westborough native and co-director of the most inventive and unique film last year.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a reality-bending, parallel universe-hopping tale of a family struggling to stay together. Directed by The Daniels — Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — the movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards earlier this week. Kwan and Scheinert also wrote the film.

Along with Best Director, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was nominated for Best Picture; Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh; Best Supporting Actress (twice) for Jamie Lee Curtis (her first nomination) and Stephanie Hsu; Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan; Best Original Screenplay; and several other technical awards.

Longtime critic Peter Travers raved about the film. "The Daniels and their wow of a star Michelle Yeoh turn this visionary absurdist comedy into a volcano of creative ideas in full eruption," he wrote. "It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen."

Kwan graduated from Westborough High School before he matriculated to Emerson College where he met his directing partner Scheinert at Emerson College.

Emerson released a statement praising the duo for their nominations.

“We are incredibly proud of Emerson alums Daniel Kwan ’10 and Daniel Scheinert ’09 who both received Oscar nominations this morning for their creativity, imagination, and filmmaking and directorial excellence on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' Their success we hope is a reflection of the space we give our creative students to find their passion and their voice as filmmakers. We look forward to celebrating with them on Oscar night and know they will continue to have a very bright future.”

