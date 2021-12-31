Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice
News

Warning For Severe Flu Season Issued By Health Officials; Here Are MA Areas Most Affected

Photo Credit: Pixabay/huntlh
Photo Credit: Massachusetts Department of Health

With all eyes on the recent surge of COVID-19, health officials are cautioning about a potentially severe flu season as several outbreaks have cropped up across the country.

As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is rapidly spreading, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert advising that the flu is back in full force after taking a back seat to the pandemic last winter.

In Massachusetts, according to the most recent report from the Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, the influenza severity statewide is currently “moderate,” with the percentage of flu-like illness visits to state hospitals at 2.78 percent, down slightly from the previous week.

They noted that flu activity is increasing across the country, including to indicators that track hospitalizations.

Health officials said that the percent of influenza-like illness (ILI) activity is moderate across the state, outside of Northeast Massachusetts, which has "low" activity.

Health officials said that “influenza-like illness” is defined as a temperature of 100 degrees or greater in addition to a cough and/or sore throat. 

