Video Captures 'UFO' Flying Over Northampton

Video of an unidentified object flashing and hovering over Northampton earlier this week has people debating the existence of UFOs and other-worldly visitors.

On Thursday, Jan . 7, Joe Douglass posted a nearly 2-minute video of a “possible UFO” to YouTube. The video has since garnered more than 1,300 views.

The video shows what looks like a white, occasionally translucent hexagon (the shape of a Stop sign) spinning and flashing various colors against a completely black background. The item appears to move in circles as well as up and down, left and right, and appears larger at times than others. The colors flashing include blue, green, purple, and white.

Other than the object there are no other buildings, stars, clouds, etc. in the video.

“This is a video of a possible UFO I spotted from Northampton, MA, USA, at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2021,” Douglass said in the video description. “It appeared in the southeast sky.”

This is a screengrab from Joe Douglass' video of a "UFO" flying over Northampton in January, 2021. Youtube/Joe Douglass

Douglass said he shot the video with an iPhone. For the first 50 seconds of the video, Douglas said he zoomed in on the object and then switched to just regular recording.

So far, at least one other person has come forward to say that they, too saw something weird in the sky that night.

“I saw something last night at 7:30 p.m. on January 7th 2021 that I could not identify making erratic movements in the sky and then hovering,” said Massappeal413 on the video's Youtube page. “It didn’t look like this one but maybe I was seeing it at another angle.”

Others have gone to the Facebook group, Northapmton,Ma, to report other weird things flying in the skies they’ve noticed.

The online debate is largely focused on what exactly was that thing. Although the idea that it was a drone has been floated, many people have said they don’t know of any drone that can move like that. Others have surmised it was the International Space Station, Venus, a big bug, or a laser.

Douglass said he reported the sighting to the National UFO Reporting Center and the Massachusetts National Guard but has not heard back from either organization.

To see the video, check out Joe Douglass' Youtube - https://youtu.be/mKFMNoTvKe0

