UPDATE: MA Politicians 'Shelters In Place' Amid Capitol Building Chaos

Kristin Palpini
MA Sen. Ed Markey Photo Credit: Sen. Ed Markey
Rep. Jim McGovern, 2nd MA Congressional District Photo Credit: Jim McGovern
Rep. Richard Neal, MA 1st Congressional District Photo Credit: Richard Neal

Three Massachusetts elected officials in D.C. say they are safe amid chaos on Capitol Hill. 

Two representatives and a senator have turned to social media to report on the ongoing invasion of the Capitol Building* by anti-democracy Trump supporters.

At around 2:45 p.m., Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey tweeted “I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police.”

At around 3:20 p.m., Rep. Richard Neal, 1st Congressional District, tweeted that he was safe.

"I am currently in the Capitol complex sheltering in place. We are following Capitol Police orders and are thankful that they are keeping us safe during this violence."

At a little before 3:30 p.m. Rep. Jim McGovern, 2nd Congressional District, tweeted that he was safe, as well.

"I am safe in a secure location. When the situation is under control, we will resume proceedings on the House Floor. America's democracy will never be deterred. Not today. Not ever."

Trump supporters entered the Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and disrupted the Senate’s affirmation vote of Joe Biden’s election to president, according to the New York Times and other media reports. Trump has urged his most ardent supporters to gather in D.C. to block affirmation of Biden’s election as a last-ditch effort to steal the presidency for a second term. 

* Correction: A previous version of this article confused the White House with the Capitol Building.

