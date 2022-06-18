Two Worcester Residents Admit To Heroin, Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

Two Massachusetts residents have pleaded guilty to their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and heroin.

Cintia Franco, age 34, and Amauris Antonio Rosario Garcia, also known as “Animal,” age 39, both of Worcester, each pleaded guilty this week to:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl;

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin;

Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Garcia also pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

In early 2019, Robles was identified by investigators selling purported oxycodone pills, which were later determined to be counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, at Albino’s Market in Worcester, said the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

"Intercepted communications from Robles’ phone identified that Garcia was the supply source and that Garcia was distributing pills through Robles and Torres," the DOJ said. "The investigation also revealed that Garcia and Franco were distributing heroin, fentanyl pills and powdered fentanyl directly to users in Worcester."

Franco and Garcia were charged in October 2019 along with co-conspirators John Robles and Jector Torres.

“The defendants engaged in a conspiracy to distribute deadly drugs, many of which disguised as pharmaceutical-grade prescription pills, into the Worcester community and profit off of people’s pain and suffering,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “The opioid epidemic is still raging.

"Every day, fentanyl takes countless lives and causes irreversible destruction and harm in our communities across the Commonwealth and the country. Drug traffickers will be prosecuted and removed from our communities. This is a priority in my administration.”

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

All other charges each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the US Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Sentencing is scheduled for this fall.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.