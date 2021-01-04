Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

Top 10: Massachusetts Places With The Most and Least COVID-19 Clusters

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/pedro_wroclaw

In Massachusetts, home is the most likely place where COVID-19 will cluster.

According to state data tracking COVID-19 clusters, there are by far more new clusters in Massachusetts residences than anywhere else in the state. As of Dec. 31, there were almost 20,000 new at-home COVID-19 clusters.

A COVID-19 cluster is when two or more people, who have connections in time and place, catch COVID-19 within a 14-day period. The period for which the data was collected is Nov. 29-Dec. 26, 2020.

The next Massachusetts place with the most new COVID-19 clusters are childcare settings - there are currently 155 clusters across the state.

Massachusetts tracks COVID-19 clusters by type of location. There are 25 types including home, restaurants, gyms, hotels, jails, etc.

Clusters and the spread of COVID-19 are more prominent in some locations than others - with sometimes surprising results.

Below are the top 10 places in Massachusetts with the most new COVID-19 clusters and the top 10 places with the fewest new clusters in the state. Various factors may influence how many clusters a location-type may have including occupancy and other economic restrictions.

Top 10 Places With The MOST Clusters

  • Workplace settings, not including industrial settings, offices, or retail establishments - 20
  • Healthcare settings, not including long-term care or hospitals - 21
  • Restaurants and food courts - 25
  • K-12 Schools - 30
  • 24/7 Congregate settings - 44
  • Social gatherings - 49
  • Senior living - 52
  • Longterm care facilities - 122
  • Childcare setting - 155
  • Home - there are nearly 20,000 clusters in the state

Top 10 Places With The FEWEST Clusters

  • 10 . Retail and services - 15
  • 9. Organized athletics/camps - 14
  • 8. Colleges and universities - 9
  • 7. Offices - 7
  • 6. “Other” food establishments, not including restaurants and food courts - 6
  • 5. Places of worship - 5
  • 4. Recreational/cultural centers - 5
  • 3. Corrections - 3
  • 2. Shelters - 3
  • 1. Travel and lodging - 1

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.