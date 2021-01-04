Top 10: Massachusetts Places With The Most and Least COVID-19 Clusters

In Massachusetts, home is the most likely place where COVID-19 will cluster.
According to state data tracking COVID-19 clusters, there are by far more new clusters in Massachusetts residences than anywhere else in the state. As of Dec. 31, there were almost 20,000 new at-home COVID-19 clusters.
A COVID-19 cluster is when two or more people, who have connections in time and place, catch COVID-19 within a 14-day period. The period for which the data was collected is Nov. 29-Dec. 26, 2020.
The next Massachusetts place with the most new COVID-19 clusters are childcare settings - there are currently 155 clusters across the state.
Massachusetts tracks COVID-19 clusters by type of location. There are 25 types including home, restaurants, gyms, hotels, jails, etc.
Clusters and the spread of COVID-19 are more prominent in some locations than others - with sometimes surprising results.
Below are the top 10 places in Massachusetts with the most new COVID-19 clusters and the top 10 places with the fewest new clusters in the state. Various factors may influence how many clusters a location-type may have including occupancy and other economic restrictions.
Top 10 Places With The MOST Clusters
- Workplace settings, not including industrial settings, offices, or retail establishments - 20
- Healthcare settings, not including long-term care or hospitals - 21
- Restaurants and food courts - 25
- K-12 Schools - 30
- 24/7 Congregate settings - 44
- Social gatherings - 49
- Senior living - 52
- Longterm care facilities - 122
- Childcare setting - 155
- Home - there are nearly 20,000 clusters in the state
Top 10 Places With The FEWEST Clusters
- 10 . Retail and services - 15
- 9. Organized athletics/camps - 14
- 8. Colleges and universities - 9
- 7. Offices - 7
- 6. “Other” food establishments, not including restaurants and food courts - 6
- 5. Places of worship - 5
- 4. Recreational/cultural centers - 5
- 3. Corrections - 3
- 2. Shelters - 3
- 1. Travel and lodging - 1
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.