Top 10: Massachusetts Places With The Most and Least COVID-19 Clusters

In Massachusetts, home is the most likely place where COVID-19 will cluster.

According to state data tracking COVID-19 clusters, there are by far more new clusters in Massachusetts residences than anywhere else in the state. As of Dec. 31, there were almost 20,000 new at-home COVID-19 clusters.

A COVID-19 cluster is when two or more people, who have connections in time and place, catch COVID-19 within a 14-day period. The period for which the data was collected is Nov. 29-Dec. 26, 2020.

The next Massachusetts place with the most new COVID-19 clusters are childcare settings - there are currently 155 clusters across the state.

Massachusetts tracks COVID-19 clusters by type of location. There are 25 types including home, restaurants, gyms, hotels, jails, etc.

Clusters and the spread of COVID-19 are more prominent in some locations than others - with sometimes surprising results.

Below are the top 10 places in Massachusetts with the most new COVID-19 clusters and the top 10 places with the fewest new clusters in the state. Various factors may influence how many clusters a location-type may have including occupancy and other economic restrictions.

Top 10 Places With The MOST Clusters

Workplace settings, not including industrial settings, offices, or retail establishments - 20

Healthcare settings, not including long-term care or hospitals - 21

Restaurants and food courts - 25

K-12 Schools - 30

24/7 Congregate settings - 44

Social gatherings - 49

Senior living - 52

Longterm care facilities - 122

Childcare setting - 155

Home - there are nearly 20,000 clusters in the state

Top 10 Places With The FEWEST Clusters

10 . Retail and services - 15

9. Organized athletics/camps - 14

8. Colleges and universities - 9

7. Offices - 7

6. “Other” food establishments, not including restaurants and food courts - 6

5. Places of worship - 5

4. Recreational/cultural centers - 5

3. Corrections - 3

2. Shelters - 3

1. Travel and lodging - 1

