Storms Knock Out Power To Hundreds In Massachusetts

Zak Failla
The Eversource Outage Map on Monday, June 14.
The Eversource Outage Map on Monday, June 14. Photo Credit: Eversource

Eversource had all hands on deck after a lightning strike damaged a power line during a round of storms that swept through Massachusetts, knocking out power to hundreds in the commonwealth, the company said.

Crews went to work at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, when lightning burned a power line on Amherst Road in Amherst, leaving dozens without power as the company made repairs.

Late Monday morning, about 500 were without power in Massachusetts, including 400 in Western Massachusetts.

By 1 p.m. the number of outages was down to around 300, with the majority in Central and Eastern Massachusetts.

