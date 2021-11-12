Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Storm With Gusty Winds Leads To Power Outages In Massachusetts

Zak Failla
Eversource crews were working to repair outages in Massachusetts.
Eversource crews were working to repair outages in Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Twitter/@EversourceCT

A storm brought wind gusts approaching 50 mph to New England early in the afternoon, leaving hundreds in Massachusetts without power.

In Eastern Massachusetts, 906 of Eversource’s 1.236,280 customers in Eastern Massachusetts were reporting outages as of 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, while 580 of the company’s 221,086 Western Massachusetts customers were left in the dark.

The most outages were reported in:

  • Westport: 360;
  • Weston: 312;
  • Longmeadow: 160;
  • Milton: 80;
  • Tolland: 59;
  • Windsor: 51;
  • Ashfield: 48;
  • Conway: 46;
  • Gill: 42.

A complete list of outages in Massachusetts can be found here.

“Winds are picking up across the state. We’re beginning to see some damage to the electric system caused by trees toppling over, like here on Village Drive in Ledyard (above),” Eversource posted on social media.

This continues to be a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

