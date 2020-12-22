Snow Plowing - See How Much Your Town Spends On Snow Removal

Snow plowing is among the most important services a city or town can provide in the winter - but it’s more of a priority in some places than others.

In a review of snowplow/snow removal expenditures per community, differences in how much a town is willing to pay for the service quickly emerge.

Among the 10 largest communities in Central and Western Massachusetts, it’s hard to beat Worcester. The city spent $8,530 per mile of city roadway on plowing services in 2019.

The biggest city spending the least amount of money per mile to plow its streets is Chicopee - which spent $2,635 per mile in 2019.

Here’s what the largest communities paid to remove snow in 2019, according to the most recent data from the Massachusetts Division of Local Services.

To see what’s happening in your town, keep scrolling.

TOP 10 LARGEST CITIES

It’s hard to beat Worcester on snow-removal spending, but Pittsfield in Berkshire County is the only one in Central and Western Massachusetts that does. The Berkshires’ get more snow than other parts of the state and has fewer available workers - a situation that jacks up the cost of street plowing. Pittsfield spent $10,442 per mile on snow plowing in 2019.

Here’s what other cities spent:

Worcester - $8,530 spent per mile on snow removal, total spent was about $4.6 million in 2019

Leominster - $7,397 per mile, $1.4 million total spent on snow removal

Milford - $6,509 per mile, $805,000 total spent

Shrewsbury - $6,234 per mile, $1.2 million total

Westfield - $5,323 per mile, $1.3 million total

Fitchburg - $4,692 per mile, $950,000 total

Holyoke - $3,426 per mile, $606,500 total

Springfield - $3,140 per mile, $1.6 million total

Amherst - $2,864 per mile, $395,410 total

Chicopee - $2,635 per mile, $692,000 total

Among the factors that determine how much a community spends on snow removal is the cost of materials such as sand and salt, snow plow/vehicle maintenance, wages, and past budget appropriations.

It is not uncommon for a community to earmark less than what is needed for snow removal, then pass added spending measures as needed. Doing things this way makes sure that money doesn’t get tied up in snow removal services - when it could be spent on police, schools, etc. - during a light winter. In many cases, removing money from a department in the middle of a budget cycle is much harder than passing a supplemental appropriation.

WORCESTER COUNTY

Here’s what your community spent to remove snow in 2019 going from most to least money per mile spent. The data includes the per mile as well as total expenditure.

Worcester $8,530 per mile per mile - $4,571,136 total spent

Leominster $7,397 per mile per mile - $1,365,000 total

Clinton $6,776 per mile per mile - $360,000 total

Westborough $6,642 per mile - $740,197 total

Milford $6,509 per mile - $805,000 total

Shrewsbury $6,324 per mile - $1,152,814 total

W. Boylston $6,253 per mile - $395,568 total

Millville $5,930 per mile per mile - $147,889 total

Uxbridge $5,702 per mile - $705,000 total

Gardner $4,884 per mile - $576,659 total

Southborough $4,766 per mile - $408,805 total

Fitchburg $4,692 per mile per mile - $950,000 total

Southbridge $4,654 per mile - $400,000 total

Northborough $4,546 per mile per mile - $427,000 total

Bolton $4,531 per mile per mile - $301,119 total

Athol $4,224 per mile - $485,364 total

Holden $4,208 per mile - $548,013 total

Blackstone $4,113 per mile - $193,811 total

Auburn $4,110 per mile - $487,289 total

Northbridge $4,100 per mile - $360,000 total

Westminster $4,088 per mile - $453,950 total

Hopedale $3,997 per mile - $127,986 total

Royalston $3,981 per mile - $291,983 total

Mendon $3,919 per mile - $241,417 total

Paxton $3,902 per mile - $182,064 total

Oxford $3,748 per mile - $418,834 total

Lunenburg $3,690 per mile - $340,375 total

Harvard $3,658 per mile - $292,345 total

Upton $3,628 per mile - $292,000 total

Douglas $3,578 per mile - $300,000 total

Webster $3,570 per mile - $302,225 total

Berlin $3,506 per mile - $156,606 total

Boylston $3,399 per mile - $176,000 total

Ashburnham $3,330 per mile - $325,000 total

Grafton $3,121 per mile - $324,163 total

Princeton $3,001 per mile - $248,814 total

Brookfield $2,786 per mile - $111,358 total

Hubbardston $2,761 per mile - $236,400 total

Spencer $2,745 per mile - $315,000 total

Sutton $2,672 per mile - $300,000 total

N. Brookfield $2,596 per mile - $184,531 total

Lancaster $2,572 per mile - $193,269 total

Winchendon $2,484 per mile - $293,057 total

Rutland $2,345 per mile - $247,822 total

Leicester $2,322 per mile - $221,000 total

E. Brookfield $2,305 per mile - $63,540 total

Sterling $2,231 per mile - $237,185 total

Sturbridge $2,225 per mile - $267,813 total

Charlton $2,166 per mile - $340,000 total

Millbury $2,052 per mile - $175,000 total

W. Brookfield $1,820 per mile - $120,864 total

Warren $1,819 per mile - $134,560 total

Dudley $1,817 per mile - $165,401 total

Oakham $1,806 per mile - $89,859 total

Barre $1,559 per mile - $182,741 total

Hardwick $1,546 per mile - $133,555 total

Templeton $1,501 per mile - $150,183 total

Petersham $990 per mile - $78,441 total

N. Braintree $963 per mile - $48,983 total

Phillipston $941 per mile - $50,000 total.

