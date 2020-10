The power is out at Shrewsbury’s Town Hall today, Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Town Hall at 100 Maple Ave. is without power, the town said around 10 a.m. and is expected to not have electricity for several hours.

All appointments scheduled for Wednesday will be re-scheduled.

Staff is still available but by phone or email.

Here's a link to the Town Hall's directory.

