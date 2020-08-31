Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Needs Local Test Subjects

The makers of a possible COVID-19 vaccine are seeking volunteers, through UMass Medical School in Worcester, to test the medication.

Volunteers must be healthy and between the ages of 18 and 85 to participate. In this phase of the trial, researchers will see if the vaccine can prevent infection.

The vaccine and trial are by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Phase one was completed earlier. In that part of the trial, researchers learned how the vaccine interacts with people’s immune systems.

The UMass Medical School is seeking to enroll several hundred volunteers in the next two trial phases. Tests on the vaccine are being conducted here as well as at 120 other centers across the U.S. The trial needs 30,000 volunteers. There are 15,000 people enrolled so far, the researchers said.

Volunteers in phases two and three will be in a double-blind study, meaning half the participants will get the vaccine and half will get a placebo. Volunteers will take two doses and participate in periodic follow-up visits over two years, according to an outline of the study provided by Pfizer.

People interested in volunteering can call (508) 856-5472.

