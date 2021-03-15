Poll: Americans Split On Whether Twice-Impeached Trump Should Run Again

More than half of American voters said Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president again following his beleaguered first term.

A new survey conducted in March by Invisibly, polled about 1,200 people nationwide and asked them various questions about Trump’s record-setting second impeachment and future.

When asked if Trump should be allowed to run again, 56 percent of American voters said no, while 44 percent said that he should be allowed to.

‘Yes’ and ‘No’ answers were predictable based on party affiliation.

Between 80 and 90 percent of Democrats said Trump’s support of the Jan. 6 attack on Washington, D.C., should preclude him from holding the nation’s highest office again. More than 60 percent of Independent voters agreed Trump should be barred from office.

Meanwhile, about 77 percent of Republicans said Trump’s impeachable crimes against the U.S. government should not preclude him from running again.

