Police To Reroute Traffic In Worcester For Officer's Funeral

Worcester police are warning drivers that they can expect detours on Friday, March 24, for the funeral of Sgt. Derrick Leto, who died unexpectedly last week while off duty.

Officers will reroute drivers on Graton Street to Dorchester Street and Hamilton streets beginning at 9:15 a.m. Drivers should avoid these areas if possible, Worcester police said.

Traffic will resume like normal around 11:45 a.m.

Police will also ban parking near St. Stephen Catholic Church at 357 Grafton St.

Leto left behind a wife and two children. Friends created a GoFundMe to benefit them. They've raised more than $8,000 in less than two days.

A visitation for Leto is scheduled from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home at 61 Myrtle Street in Worcester. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Parish.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.