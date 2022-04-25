Police Issue Warning After Missing New Hampshire Couple Found Shot To Death

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a couple was found shot to death in a popular walking and hiking area in New England.

The bodies of the couple were found in the New Hampshire in Merrimack County early Thursday, April 21 in a wooded area of the Broken Grounds Trails in Concord in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail.

Stephen Reid, age 67, and Djeswende "Wende" Reid, age 66, both of Concord, were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds after they were reported missing by family members who had not heard from them since Easter, April 17, said, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood.

An investigation has revealed that the Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex at approximately 2:20 p.m. on the afternoon of Monday, April 18, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, the Concord Police said.

Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that.

Their cars were in their usual spots at their apartment complex, police said.

"There is no known medical history or domestic violence for either person," the police department said. "Neither are believed to own any firearms. They are avid outdoors people and are known to take frequent walks along the trails near their Concord residence."

A search of the area by numerous law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of their bodies.

Now, the Concord Police are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation. Anyone who saw the Reids on Monday, April 18, or who has any information related to their disappearance and deaths is asked to contact the department.

In addition, anyone in the areas where the Reids walked who has a home or business security or video surveillance system is asked to review the recordings to determine if the Reids were captured on video.

In the meantime, residents of the area are encouraged to be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives, the police department warned.

Any suspicious behavior or activity encountered should be reported to the Concord Police at 603- 225-8600.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Crime-line awards cash to anyone whose information directly leads to information concerning the Reids murders.

All tips remain anonymous.

