PETA Honors Massachusetts State Police K9 Killed In Fitchburg Standoff

Josh Lanier
Massachusetts State Police dog Frankie with his handler Sgt. David Stucenski. The 11-year-old dog was shot and killed during a standoff with a suspect last month in Fitchburg. Massachusetts State Police dog Frankie with his handler Sgt. David Stucenski. The 11-year-old dog was shot and killed during a standoff with a suspect last month in Fitchburg.
Massachusetts State Police dog Frankie with his handler Sgt. David Stucenski. The 11-year-old dog was shot and killed during a standoff with a suspect last month in Fitchburg. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
PETA's Tree of Life in Norfolk, Va. PETA's Tree of Life in Norfolk, Va.
PETA's Tree of Life in Norfolk, Va. Photo Credit: PETA

Animal rights group PETA said it would honor Frankie, the Massachusetts State Police dog killed in the line of duty last month. 

Frankie was fatally shot during a stand-off with a 38-year-old wanted man in Fitchburg on July 26. Matthew Mack barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to come outside despite pleas from his family and police negotiators. When talks broke down, officials sent Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, in to try and arrest Mack. But he saw them as they approached the back door and fired several shots. Police rushed him to an emergency veterinarian, but the 11-year-old dog died later that night. Trooper Stucenski was not injured. Mack committed suicide before police could arrest him. 

On Thursday, Aug. 11, PETA announced that Frankie had earned a spot on its Tree of Life for his heroism. 

“More than once in his nine impressive years of helping to safeguard the community, Frankie protected his fellow officers as well,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch in a press release. “PETA encourages everyone to recognize all dogs as the heroes they are when given a chance and to honor them with the respect and kindness Frankie rightly received.”

The brass "leaves" on PETA's Tree of Life include the names of exceptional animals and their contributions. 

Frankie earned several commendations during his nine years of service. His death drew praise and condolences from police across the country and politicians, including Gov. Charlie Baker.

Massachusetts State Police buried him at Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Cranston last month following a full-honors send-off. 

