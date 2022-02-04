Numerous Crashes, Spinouts Reported, State Police Say, Urging Motorists To Stay Off Roads

Motorists in Massachusetts are being encouraged to stay off the roads as the ice storm has led to multiple crashes across the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts State Police responded to numerous crashes and spinouts caused by the flash freeze conditions, officials said, advising that residents should "stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not.”

According to police, shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer in Middlesex County on Route 495 in Chelmsford.

Dozens of other crashes were also reported, according to police.

Conditions also led to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to put a ban in place on tractor-trailers, tandem trucks, and special permit vehicles on I-90, while a 40 mph speed restriction was also put in place on I-90 from the New York State border to Logan Airport in Boston.

In northern parts of New England, over a foot of snow is expected in some areas.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker late Thursday ordered non-emergency employees in state executive branch agencies not to report to workplaces Friday, and schools and other employers also took steps to try to keep people off the roads as the temperatures drop Friday

