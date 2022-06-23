Northborough Man Admits To Embezzling Over $360K From Non-Profit

A Northborough man is facing up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling over $360,000 from a non-profit organization in Sturbridge, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Kyriakos "Rick" Kapiris, age 36, worked at the non-profit as an IT manager from April 2015 to May 2020. During his time there, Kapiris had access to two of the company's credit cards to pay for equipment and certain services, the office reports.

However, Kapiris created three vendor accounts to embezzle funds and fabricate sales invoices starting in 2016, the office reports. Kapiris then linked the accounts to some of his own personal bank accounts to which he transferred the money.

He used the stolen funds to pay for personal expenses like a $19,250 payment to a home contractor. Overall, Kapiris stole $366,477, the office reports.

Kapiris pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, the office reports.

He could face up to 20 years for one wire fraud charge and up to 10 years for one money laundering charge. Kapiris could also pay a combined fine of up to $500,000, the office reports. His sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 14.

