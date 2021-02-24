MIT Lists Top 10 'Breakthrough' Technologies Of 2021

The MIT list of this year’s most important technologies says that 2021 will bring improvements in vaccination, online recommendation algorithms, batteries, and data protection.

This is the 20th time the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has released a list of the “Top 10 Breakthrgouh Technologies of the Year.”

MIT highlights technology that is already changing lives while others are still a few years off, authors explained.

The most important technology for 2021 is the development of Messenger RNA vaccines. mRNA vaccines have been around for about 20 years but got a boost to prominence in 2020 when researchers magnate toward it to produce COVID-19 inoculations.

“The new covid vaccines are based on a technology never before used in therapeutics, and it could transform medicine, leading to vaccines against various infectious diseases, including malaria,” list authors said.

Other technologies on the list include Tik Tok recommendation algorithms, lithium-metal batteries, green hydrogen, and multi-skilled AI.

To read the full list, visit MIT online.

