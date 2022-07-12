Man Charged With Murder Of 29-Year-Old Whose Body Was Found In Paxton

A Worcester man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of another man whose body was found in March, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said.

Christopher Fuller, age 30, is charged with the murder of Ernest Appiah, age 29, whose body was found in the woods 25 feet from Asnebumskit Road in Paxton on March 5, Early said.

Appiah's death was ruled a homicide after it was determined that he was shot in the torso, Early said.

Fuller was arrested on Monday, July 11 and was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Aug. 12, Early said.

