Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: COVID-19: Newly Emerging Mutation Of Omicron Described As Most Contagious Yet
News

Man Charged With Murder Of 29-Year-Old Whose Body Was Found In Paxton

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Ernest Appiah
Ernest Appiah Photo Credit: Worcester County District Attorney's Office

A Worcester man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of another man whose body was found in March, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. 

Christopher Fuller, age 30, is charged with the murder of Ernest Appiah, age 29, whose body was found in the woods 25 feet from Asnebumskit Road in Paxton on March 5, Early said. 

Appiah's death was ruled a homicide after it was determined that he was shot in the torso, Early said. 

Fuller was arrested on Monday, July 11 and was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Aug. 12, Early said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.