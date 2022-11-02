Man Charged In Hit-Run That Killed 20-Year-Old Ghufran Muta From Shrewsbury

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 20-year-old woman in Shrewsbury over the weekend, authorities said.

Investigators said that Ghufran Mutar, of Shrewsbury, was crossing Route 9 at South Street when she was struck by a car just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports. Mutar was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police then searched for the suspected vehicle, which was identified as a Dodge Journey, after it left the scene. The driver, Jerry Santiago Jr., was arrested on Monday, the office reports.

According to a GoFundMe organized on her behalf, Mutar's father is an active member of the Worcester Islamic Center Social Services. The organization is seeking donations to help cover Mutar's funeral. People can donate by clicking here.

Mutar was also a graduate of Burncoat High School in 2020.

Santiago was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court on Wednesday.

