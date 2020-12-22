Man Allegedly Served 12 Drinks, Is Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Crash

A man, who was allegedly served 12 alcoholic drinks at a local bar before getting behind the wheel of a car, has been arraigned on manslaughter charges for a fatal crash with a pedestrian.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Ian McGrath, 23, of Worcester, pled not guilty to charges of committing motor vehicle homicide while drunk, committing manslaughter while drunk, and manslaughter, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

McGrath was allegedly served a dozen drinks at the now-closed Blarney Stone on Maywood Street in Worcester before driving his mother’s car into two parked vehicles and a pedestrian on Nov. 27, 2019.

The crash killed Devalter M. Rocha, 54, of Framingham, who was in a crosswalk, walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of May and Chandler streets and dragged across the road.

Worcester revoked the Blarney Stone’s license to operate in March.

