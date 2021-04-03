MA Lottery: He Just Wanted Pizza, What He Got Was $1 Million

He thought he was just picking up a pizza,

But Thomas Napiorwski, of South Hadley, got a whole lot more on Feb. 10 when he went to grab his to-go order from Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Before leaving the restaurant, Napiorkowski purchased a “Diamond Millions” instant ticket from the Massachusetts Lottery vending machine.

The ticket was a $1 million winner.

Napirokowski said he plans on using some of the winnings to buy his wife a car. Uno will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

