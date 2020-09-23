Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

Local Wonder - The Balancing Rock - Toppled!

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Holliston's Balancing Rock as it was. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Holliston's Balancing Rock as it is, felled. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Sometimesdee

A Massachusetts anomaly that once stymied President George Washington has been felled.

But perhaps not for long.

The rock at Holliston’s iconic Balancing Rock, a 5 ton stone that seemed to be precariously perched on top of another boulder, has fallen over.

The tumbled 20-foot-long rock was first noticed on Tuesday, Sept. 22, morning. It resides in Balancing Rock Village, a retirement community. Holliston, a small town in the state's MetroWest  region, was founded in 1724.

People have come forward to offer to rebalance the stone, MetroWest Daily News reported.

The legend of Balancing Rock is that George Washington once came across it with his men in  1789 and had a grand time of trying to knock it over. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.