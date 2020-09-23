Local Wonder - The Balancing Rock - Toppled!

A Massachusetts anomaly that once stymied President George Washington has been felled.

But perhaps not for long.

The rock at Holliston’s iconic Balancing Rock, a 5 ton stone that seemed to be precariously perched on top of another boulder, has fallen over.

The tumbled 20-foot-long rock was first noticed on Tuesday, Sept. 22, morning. It resides in Balancing Rock Village, a retirement community. Holliston, a small town in the state's MetroWest region, was founded in 1724.

People have come forward to offer to rebalance the stone, MetroWest Daily News reported.

The legend of Balancing Rock is that George Washington once came across it with his men in 1789 and had a grand time of trying to knock it over.

