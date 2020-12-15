Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Local Holiday Light Maps Of The Biggest, Best At-Home Displays

Kristin Palpini
Christmas light display
You’ve heard about a lot of cool home holiday lights displays - but where are they?

In communities all over Central and Western Massachusetts are creating holiday lights maps to help people find the most outstanding decorations around.

Many of the maps are being featured in Facebook Groups and Google Maps. In some cases, local governments and businesses are creating maps and holding contests to see which is the best or wildest decorated house in town.

In Central and Western Massachusetts, Worcester, Leicester, and Westfield have created maps with so many locations it could take more than one night to see it all. 

  • Worcester kicked off its “Light Up the Woo” competition on Dec. 8. The event is being held instead of the annual Kelley Square Tree Lighting and Canal District Holiday Stroll. The contest is being hosted and promoted by The Canal District Business Alliance.        Participating Canal District businesses will be entered to win and judged by their “wow-factor.” The competition is on now through Dec. 21.

Know any other Holiday Lights Maps for 2020? Email Kristin Palpini, kpalpini@dailyvoice.com , for inclusion in a follow-up story.

