Local Holiday Light Maps Of The Biggest, Best At-Home Displays

You’ve heard about a lot of cool home holiday lights displays - but where are they?

In communities all over Central and Western Massachusetts are creating holiday lights maps to help people find the most outstanding decorations around.

Many of the maps are being featured in Facebook Groups and Google Maps. In some cases, local governments and businesses are creating maps and holding contests to see which is the best or wildest decorated house in town.

In Central and Western Massachusetts, Worcester, Leicester, and Westfield have created maps with so many locations it could take more than one night to see it all.

Worcester kicked off its “Light Up the Woo” competition on Dec. 8. The event is being held instead of the annual Kelley Square Tree Lighting and Canal District Holiday Stroll. The contest is being hosted and promoted by The Canal District Business Alliance. Participating Canal District businesses will be entered to win and judged by their “wow-factor.” The competition is on now through Dec. 21.

The Leicester Parks and Recreation Department has put together an impressive map with more than 50 locations. It’s available on Google Maps.

Westfield on the Weekends (WOW) has created a map that features about 50 homes - including 20 or so that won prizes for their jolly decorations.

Know any other Holiday Lights Maps for 2020? Email Kristin Palpini, kpalpini@dailyvoice.com , for inclusion in a follow-up story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.